Home  » Cricket » Why Players Loved Umpire Dickie Bird

Why Players Loved Umpire Dickie Bird

By HARISH KOTIAN
By HARISH KOTIAN
September 24, 2025 09:33 IST

Dickie Bird

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yorkshire County Cricket Club/X
 

Legendary umpire Dickie Bird passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy in the sport.

Bird officiated in 66 Tests and 76 One-Day Internationals from 1973 to 1996, including three World Cup finals.

'Dickie Bird remains one of the most famous cricketing figures the UK has ever produced without ever making a run for England,' the BBC said in its tribute to the legend.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club said Bird died 'peacefully at home'.

Former ICC international panel umpire Shahvir Tarapore, who officiated in four Tests, 25 ODIs and three T20Is over a remarkable 25-year career, revealed that Dickie Bird was a profound inspiration to him.

"Among the foreign umpires, there were two umpires who definitely inspired me. One was Dickie Bird and the other was David Shepherd," Tarapore tells Rediff.

Bird was loved by players and spectators alike for the accuracy of his decisions and quirky habit of arriving at matches as early as 6 am.

Tarapore, 67, who officiated in more than 100 first class games, praised Bird's distinctive umpiring style, which he believes endeared him to players worldwide.

"I enjoyed his style of umpiring, every umpire has his own style. One thing that stood out for me in the case of the great Dickie Bird, one thing apart from giving brilliant decisions he had the knack of man management and control over the game."

"The way he controlled the players on and off the field, it was brilliant. That's why the players also took to him very easily," Tarapore added.

"May the soul of the great Dickie Bird rest in peace."

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
'Dickie Bird was sympathetic to players' frustrations'
Legendary Umpire Dickie Bird Passes Into The Ages
Bird's XI: What the greats say on Tendulkar's omission
Dickie Bird not in favour of DRS
It's good to know that I am in Dickie's team: Gavaskar
