Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London

September 24, 2025 05:34 IST

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma were seen puttering around London on Tuesday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their son Akaay were seen walking around London on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli FC /X

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Tuesday were spotted roaming around on the streets of London with their son Akaay in a stroller.

 

Virat was in a brown sweatshirt, denim jeans and beanie while Anushka donned a pink T-shirt, matching pants, and a white cap.

Fans were happy to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer and posted their reactions on X.

'Itni simplicity dekh ke kon bolega ye duniya ka sabse famous cricketer hai,' wrote one.

'They are humans too! They also want to live like normal people. Good decision to shift to UK,' wrote another.

Another fan observed: 'He looks so happy and peaceful. India paparazzi ruined his privacy.'

Kohli is expected to be seen in India colours for the team's white ball tour Down Under, where India will play three ODIs next month.

