HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Bumrah Be Picked For West Indies Tests?

Will Bumrah Be Picked For West Indies Tests?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 24, 2025 09:24 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of discussion since the start of the England tour earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the coming two Test series against the West Indies despite playing in the ongoing Asia Cup.

'Jasprit Bumrah has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he will be available for selection for the two match Test series against the West Indies to be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi starting October 2,' said a report in The Indian Express newspaper.

Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of discussion since the start of the England tour earlier this year, where he featured in just three matches of the five Test series.

It remains to be seen if the selectors pick Bumrah for both Tests considering that there is only is a three day gap between the Asia Cup final on September 28 and the first Test against the West Indies, starting on October 2.

If India play the Asia Cup final on September 28, then there will be four games in seven days for them, and considering Bumrah plays all of them then he would have bowled 23

overs in the tournament.

'I'd say it's unlikely that he'll get a rest. Also bearing in mind we have a Test match starting on Thursday. So, it's actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management. He's probably going to bowl a few overs in all the games and bowl in the region of 25-26 overs with the training and the preparation going into the game, which is a fairly good number the week before a Test,' India's Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said in Dubai on Tuesday on eve of their Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

'We feel it's the right amount of work going into the Test match and obviously the importance of this competition as well,' he added.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
Confirmed: No more rest for Bumrah in Asia Cup
Confirmed: No more rest for Bumrah in Asia Cup
Shreyas Iyer takes break from red-ball cricket!
Shreyas Iyer takes break from red-ball cricket!
'Dickie Bird was sympathetic to players' frustrations'
'Dickie Bird was sympathetic to players' frustrations'
'If You Mess With Us, We Won't Let It Go'
'If You Mess With Us, We Won't Let It Go'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

webstory image 2

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G With 6,500mAh Battery

webstory image 3

Tanuja's Top 10 Performances

VIDEOS

Macron arrives for 80th UNGA meeting ahead of his address1:17

Macron arrives for 80th UNGA meeting ahead of his address

Zelenskyy arrives for key UN meeting on Ukraine after bilateral talks with Trump1:09

Zelenskyy arrives for key UN meeting on Ukraine after...

'Very Good Meeting',Trump expresses confidence in ending Gaza war after UN meeting with leaders0:46

'Very Good Meeting',Trump expresses confidence in ending...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV