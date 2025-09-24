Will Bumrah Be Picked For West Indies Tests?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of discussion since the start of the England tour earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the coming two Test series against the West Indies despite playing in the ongoing Asia Cup.



'Jasprit Bumrah has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he will be available for selection for the two match Test series against the West Indies to be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi starting October 2,' said a report in The Indian Express newspaper.



Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of discussion since the start of the England tour earlier this year, where he featured in just three matches of the five Test series.



It remains to be seen if the selectors pick Bumrah for both Tests considering that there is only is a three day gap between the Asia Cup final on September 28 and the first Test against the West Indies, starting on October 2.



If India play the Asia Cup final on September 28, then there will be four games in seven days for them, and considering Bumrah plays all of them then he would have bowled 23

overs in the tournament.

'I'd say it's unlikely that he'll get a rest. Also bearing in mind we have a Test match starting on Thursday. So, it's actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management. He's probably going to bowl a few overs in all the games and bowl in the region of 25-26 overs with the training and the preparation going into the game, which is a fairly good number the week before a Test,' India's Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said in Dubai on Tuesday on eve of their Super 4 match against Bangladesh.



'We feel it's the right amount of work going into the Test match and obviously the importance of this competition as well,' he added.