Why Shakib Refused To Leave Field

IMAGE: Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan is instructed by the umpire to leave the Oval after being found out LBW for a duck bowled by Shadab Khan. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was left stunned after an apparent third-umpire howler sent the all rounder back to the dugout for a golden duck against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday.

The controversial incident happened in the 11th over of the Bangladesh innings when Shakib walked out in the middle after Soumya Sarkar's departure.

Facing the fifth delivery of Shadab Khan's over, Shakib was adjudged LBW after he missed the line of a flighted delivery as he danced down the track.

The bowler, instantly went up in appeal and the on-field umpire adjudged Shakib out LBW.

Shakib instantly asked for a review. There was a spike as the ball went past the bat.

The video umpire though ruled that the spike in the 'Ultraedge' was due to the impact of the bat hitting the ground. He went onto ball tracking and eventually upheld the on-field umpire's decision.

Shakib was gutted and stayed on the field for a long time, trying to speak with the on-field umpires, who urged him to walk back to the dugout.

It was definitely a slow walk back.

Those who watched the DRS on repeat were convinced that Shakib was a victim of an umpiring error.