SEE: Team India celebrates Kohli's birthday!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Paddy Upton celebrate their birthdays with the members of the Indian squad in Melbourne on Saturday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

It was party time in the Indian camp as they celebrated the birthdays of their batting star Virat Kohli and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Saturday.

Kohli, who celebrated his 34th birthday, cut the cake along with Upton after India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kohli, who has been in great form with the bat in the T20 World Cup, will be looking for another good knock with the bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday and seal India's spot in the semi-finals.



"Birthday celebrations in Australia Happy birthday @virat.kohli & @paddyupton," BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.