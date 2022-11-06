News
SEE: Team India celebrates Kohli's birthday!

By Rediff Cricket
November 06, 2022 10:24 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Paddy Upton celebrate their birthdays with the members of the Indian squad in Melbourne on Saturday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

It was party time in the Indian camp as they celebrated the birthdays of their batting star Virat Kohli and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Saturday.

 

Kohli, who celebrated his 34th birthday, cut the cake along with Upton after India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kohli, who has been in great form with the bat in the T20 World Cup, will be looking for another good knock with the bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday and seal India's spot in the semi-finals.

"Birthday celebrations in Australia Happy birthday @virat.kohli & @paddyupton," BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Rediff Cricket
Pak Pacer's Birthday Wish For Virat
'Kohli is a freak!'
SEE: When Kohli aced Hardik's challenge
PICS: India in semis after Netherlands shock SA
Two cheetahs shifted to larger enclosure in Kuno park
Assembly bypolls: Counting of votes on 7 seats begins
SL cricketer Gunathilaka arrested for sexual assault
