Why Is Virat Kohli ANGRY?

Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

'I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy,' an angry Virat Kohli fumed as video footage of his hotel room in Australia was posted online.

Kohli posted a video on Instagram where an unidentified person can be seen shooting the video showing his room in detail, including his personal belongings spread out across the room.

Kohli was likely away for a practice session or a game during the T20 World Cup when the video was shot by an unidentified person.

'I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,' Kohli stated.

'If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,' a clearly angry Kohli declared.

'This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable,' Australian batter David Warner said, in response to Kohli's post.

It is not clear if a member of the hotel staff shot the video, which is titled 'King Kohli's Hotel Room', or if a fan gained unauthorised access to the cricketer's room.