News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Is Virat Kohli ANGRY?

Why Is Virat Kohli ANGRY?

By Rediff Cricket
October 31, 2022 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

'I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy,' an angry Virat Kohli fumed as video footage of his hotel room in Australia was posted online.

Kohli posted a video on Instagram where an unidentified person can be seen shooting the video showing his room in detail, including his personal belongings spread out across the room.

Kohli was likely away for a practice session or a game during the T20 World Cup when the video was shot by an unidentified person.

'I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,' Kohli stated.

'If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,' a clearly angry Kohli declared.

'This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable,' Australian batter David Warner said, in response to Kohli's post.

It is not clear if a member of the hotel staff shot the video, which is titled 'King Kohli's Hotel Room', or if a fan gained unauthorised access to the cricketer's room.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Dropped catch made the difference, says Bhuvneshwar
Dropped catch made the difference, says Bhuvneshwar
How SA exposed India's weakness against pace
How SA exposed India's weakness against pace
No excuses, says Rohit Sharma
No excuses, says Rohit Sharma
Glimpses Of Chhath Puja
Glimpses Of Chhath Puja
Guj bridge collapse: 'Never saw anything like this'
Guj bridge collapse: 'Never saw anything like this'
The Tallest Shiva Statue In The World
The Tallest Shiva Statue In The World
Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep
Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

What Went Wrong For India

What Went Wrong For India

Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep

Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances