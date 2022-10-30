News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How SA exposed India's weakness against pace

How SA exposed India's weakness against pace

October 30, 2022 21:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ngidi Lungi

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi decimated India's top order and David Miller blasted a vital fifty on Sunday as South Africa triumphed by five wickets against the 2007 champions in a low-scoring Twenty20 World Cup clash at Perth Stadium.

India recovered from losing four early wickets after winning the toss, guided by Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 40 balls) to a modest total of 133-9 in 20 overs.

South Africa responded by scoring 137-5 with two balls remaining, spearheaded by Miller's 46-ball 59.

 

"Pretty nerve-wracking when games get that close", said man-of-the-match Ngidi.

"This is probably one of my biggest dreams to be honest, to get something like this (award) at a World Cup and help my country win a game."

India's defence got off to a perfect start when Arshdeep Singh (2-25) produced a lovely outswinger on the first ball of the second over, kissing the outside edge of Quinton de Kock's bat to send the aggressive opener on his way for one.

Two balls later, Rilee Rossouw had to depart for a duck after a successful lbw review.

Mohammed Shami joined the act when he had Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma caught behind for 10, leaving Aiden Markram (52) and Miller to restore order to the chase.

Requiring 94 from the final 10 overs on a pitch offering plenty of bounce, South Africa came out firing against spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the drinks break, although Markram almost came unstuck on 35 when he was dropped by Virat Kohli.

When Markram was caught pulling Hardik Pandya to Yadav, Miller's role shifted from anchor to finisher, striking back-to-back sixes off Ashwin to take some sting out of the match.

The 33-year-old struck Bhuvneshwar Kumar through the covers to score the winning run.

Earlier, Wayne Parnell started proceedings with a maiden, but India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both blasted sixes to get off the mark and bring the crowd to their feet.

India lost their first wicket when skipper Sharma popped a return catch to Ngidi (4-29), before the fast bowler also accounted for KL Rahul (9) and Kohli (12) in quick succession.

The relentless pace assault continued when Anrich Nortje found the outside edge of Deepak Hooda for a duck, and when Kagiso Rabada held on to a diving catch at fine leg to dismiss Pandya (2) to deliver Ngidi his fourth wicket, India were reeling at 49-5.

A counter-attacking half-century by Yadav brought India back into the game in the middle overs, but when he skied Parnell into the safe hands of Keshav Maharaj in the penultimate over, the top-ranked side lost momentum.

South Africa currently lead Group Two while India drop to second, but the table has tightened following Pakistan's six-wicket triumph against the Netherlands in a Perth double-header.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: Afridi says he's 100% match fit
T20 World Cup: Afridi says he's 100% match fit
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat
Game-changer Phillips makes most of twin reprieves
Game-changer Phillips makes most of twin reprieves
KCR parades MLAs, says BJP offering Rs 100 cr each
KCR parades MLAs, says BJP offering Rs 100 cr each
35 dead as cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi
35 dead as cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi
Imran Khan halts long march as female journalist dies
Imran Khan halts long march as female journalist dies
No excuses, says Rohit Sharma
No excuses, says Rohit Sharma

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 WC: Miller, Markram steer SA to victory over India

T20 WC: Miller, Markram steer SA to victory over India

No excuses, says Rohit Sharma

No excuses, says Rohit Sharma

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances