Game 26 of the Super 12 competition in the T20 World Cup will see Australia take on the West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi beginning 1530 IST.

IMAGE: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa celebrates Bangladesh's Afif Hossain's wicket with Captain Aaron Finch and Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, November 4, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images