Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet West Indies's T20 World Cup squad

Meet West Indies's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 23, 2021 18:21 IST
IMAGE: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard during game one of the International T20 series against New Zealand at the Eden Park, Auckland, November 27, 2020. Photograph: Sumaya Phil Walter/Getty Images
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the West Indies players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team West Indies
Kieron Pollard (captain)
Kieron Pollard (captain)
Kieron Pollard (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
88 1378 24.60 137.93 75* 0 6 93 80
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
88 38 8.42 19.47 4/25 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk)
Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk)
Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
41 634 22.64 124.07 62* 0 3 37 46
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
41 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
28 250 17.85 138.88 34 0 0 20 14
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
28 20 7.21 22.50 2/18 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
86 1229 23.18 115.61 66* 0 4 54 71
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
86 76 8.08 18.54 4/19 3 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Roston Chase
Roston Chase
Roston Chase
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
0                
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
0            

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Andre Fletcher (wk)
Andre Fletcher (wk)
Andre Fletcher (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
54 950 21.11 111.37 84* 0 6 51 66
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
54 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
74 1854 29.42 139.18 117 2 14 121 155
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
74 19 6.92 19.74 2/15 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
37 539 19.96 116.91 61 0 2 28 30
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
37 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
45 1318 32.14 158.03 125* 2 9 103 95
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
45 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Obed McCoy
Obed McCoy
Obed McCoy
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
12 36 12.00 144.00 23 0 0 3 3
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
12 19 7.70 12.63 4/22 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Ravi Rampaul
Ravi Rampaul
Ravi Rampaul
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
23 12 12.00 57.14 8 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
23 29 8.51 17.14 3/16 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Andre Russell
Andre Russell
Andre Russell
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
62 716 21.05 156.33 51 0 1 60 40
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
62 36 9.18 22.53 3/43 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Lendl Simmons
Lendl Simmons
Lendl Simmons
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
66 1508 27.41 123.40 91* 0 9 68 140
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
66 6 10.04 7.17 4/19 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
17 8 4.00 72.72 8* 0 0 0 2
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
17 19 9.16 17.37 5/28 0 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Hayden Walsh Jr.
Hayden Walsh Jr.
Hayden Walsh Jr.
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
18 26 13.00 86.66 12* 0 0 1 2
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
18 17 7.76 16.59 3/23 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
