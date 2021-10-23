Meet West Indies's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard during game one of the International T20 series against New Zealand at the Eden Park, Auckland, November 27, 2020. Photograph: Sumaya Phil Walter/Getty Images
Rajneesh Gupta lists the West Indies players's T20 Internationals records:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team West Indies
Kieron Pollard (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|88
|1378
|24.60
|137.93
|75*
|0
|6
|93
|80
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|88
|38
|8.42
|19.47
|4/25
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk)
Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|41
|634
|22.64
|124.07
|62*
|0
|3
|37
|46
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Fabian Allen
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|28
|250
|17.85
|138.88
|34
|0
|0
|20
|14
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|28
|20
|7.21
|22.50
|2/18
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Dwayne Bravo
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|86
|1229
|23.18
|115.61
|66*
|0
|4
|54
|71
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|86
|76
|8.08
|18.54
|4/19
|3
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Roston Chase
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Andre Fletcher (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|54
|950
|21.11
|111.37
|84*
|0
|6
|51
|66
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Chris Gayle
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|74
|1854
|29.42
|139.18
|117
|2
|14
|121
|155
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|74
|19
|6.92
|19.74
|2/15
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Shimron Hetmyer
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|37
|539
|19.96
|116.91
|61
|0
|2
|28
|30
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Evin Lewis
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|45
|1318
|32.14
|158.03
|125*
|2
|9
|103
|95
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Obed McCoy
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|12
|36
|12.00
|144.00
|23
|0
|0
|3
|3
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|12
|19
|7.70
|12.63
|4/22
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Ravi Rampaul
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|23
|12
|12.00
|57.14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|23
|29
|8.51
|17.14
|3/16
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Andre Russell
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|62
|716
|21.05
|156.33
|51
|0
|1
|60
|40
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|62
|36
|9.18
|22.53
|3/43
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Lendl Simmons
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|66
|1508
|27.41
|123.40
|91*
|0
|9
|68
|140
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|66
|6
|10.04
|7.17
|4/19
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Oshane Thomas
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|17
|8
|4.00
|72.72
|8*
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|17
|19
|9.16
|17.37
|5/28
|0
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Hayden Walsh Jr.
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|18
|26
|13.00
|86.66
|12*
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|18
|17
|7.76
|16.59
|3/23
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com