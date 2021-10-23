Meet West Indies's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard during game one of the International T20 series against New Zealand at the Eden Park, Auckland, November 27, 2020. Photograph: Sumaya Phil Walter/Getty Images

Rajneesh Gupta lists the West Indies players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team West Indies X CLOSE Kieron Pollard (captain) Kieron Pollard (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 88 1378 24.60 137.93 75* 0 6 93 80 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 88 38 8.42 19.47 4/25 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk) Nicholas Pooran (vice captain, wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 41 634 22.64 124.07 62* 0 3 37 46 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 41 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Fabian Allen Fabian Allen Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 28 250 17.85 138.88 34 0 0 20 14 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 28 20 7.21 22.50 2/18 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Dwayne Bravo Dwayne Bravo Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 86 1229 23.18 115.61 66* 0 4 54 71 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 86 76 8.08 18.54 4/19 3 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Roston Chase Roston Chase Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Andre Fletcher (wk) Andre Fletcher (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 54 950 21.11 111.37 84* 0 6 51 66 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 54 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Chris Gayle Chris Gayle Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 74 1854 29.42 139.18 117 2 14 121 155 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 74 19 6.92 19.74 2/15 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shimron Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 37 539 19.96 116.91 61 0 2 28 30 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 37 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Evin Lewis Evin Lewis Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 45 1318 32.14 158.03 125* 2 9 103 95 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 45 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Obed McCoy Obed McCoy Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 12 36 12.00 144.00 23 0 0 3 3 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 12 19 7.70 12.63 4/22 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Ravi Rampaul Ravi Rampaul Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 23 12 12.00 57.14 8 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 23 29 8.51 17.14 3/16 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Andre Russell Andre Russell Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 62 716 21.05 156.33 51 0 1 60 40 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 62 36 9.18 22.53 3/43 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Lendl Simmons Lendl Simmons Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 66 1508 27.41 123.40 91* 0 9 68 140 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 66 6 10.04 7.17 4/19 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Oshane Thomas Oshane Thomas Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 17 8 4.00 72.72 8* 0 0 0 2 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 17 19 9.16 17.37 5/28 0 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Hayden Walsh Jr. Hayden Walsh Jr. Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 18 26 13.00 86.66 12* 0 0 1 2 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 18 17 7.76 16.59 3/23 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com