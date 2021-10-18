News
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2021

October 18, 2021 09:34 IST
IMAGE: The T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020
 

Points table: ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Group AMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Group BMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Oman 1 1 0 0 0 2 +3.135
Scotland 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.300
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.300
Papa New Guinea 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.135
Super 12 Group 1MatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
A1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
B2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Super 12 Group 2MatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
B1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
A2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

