Points Table: T20 World Cup 2021

IMAGE: The T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020
Points table: ICC T20 World Cup 2021
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Oman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+3.135
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.300
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.300
|Papa New Guinea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3.135
|Super 12 Group 1
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|A1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|B2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Super 12 Group 2
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|B1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|A2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000