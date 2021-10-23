News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Meet Australia's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 23, 2021 16:29 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates Shakib Al Hasan's wicket. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Australian players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Australia
Aaron Finch (captain)
Aaron Finch (captain)
Aaron Finch (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
76 2473 37.46 150.24 172 2 15 107 248
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
76 0 13.50 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Pat Cummins (vice captain)
Pat Cummins (vice captain)
Pat Cummins (vice captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
30 48 6.85 114.28 13* 0 0 2 3
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
30 37 6.93 17.84 3/15 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Ashton Agar
Ashton Agar
Ashton Agar
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
39 214 11.26 103.88 29 0 0 6 15
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
39 42 6.74 19.29 6/30 0 2

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
17 19 9.50 172.72 13* 0 0 1 2
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
17 21 7.98 19.05 4/30 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Josh Inglis (wk)
Josh Inglis (wk)
Josh Inglis (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
0                
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
0            

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
30 700 28.00 120.27 75 0 4 27 53
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
30 15 7.65 14.00 3/24 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
72 1780 31.78 158.92 145* 3 9 147 93
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
72 31 7.50 20.90 3/10 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Kane Richardson
Kane Richardson
Kane Richardson
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
26 16 5.33 106.66 9 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
26 29 7.92 18.41 3/18 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
45 794 27.37 129.52 90 0 4 21 66
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
45 17 7.77 17.12 3/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
41 70 10.00 95.89 14 0 0 1 3
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
41 51 7.22 18.12 3/11 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
28 376 25.06 133.80 78 0 1 13 34
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
28 10 8.48 25.40 2/27 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mitchell Swepson
Mitchell Swepson
Mitchell Swepson
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
7 30 - 136.36 14* 0 0 2 1
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
7 11 7.52 12.55 3/12 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Matthew Wade (wk)
Matthew Wade (wk)
Matthew Wade (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
48 655 19.26 123.81 80 0 3 25 48
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
48 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

David Warner
David Warner
David Warner
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
81 2265 31.45 139.72 100* 1 18 89 218
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
81 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
50 44 7.33 97.77 13* 0 0 0 4
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
50 52 6.96 20.17 3/14 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

