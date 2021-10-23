Meet Australia's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates Shakib Al Hasan's wicket. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Rajneesh Gupta lists the Australian players's T20 Internationals records:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team Australia
X CLOSE
Aaron Finch (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|76
|2473
|37.46
|150.24
|172
|2
|15
|107
|248
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|76
|0
|13.50
|-
|-
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Pat Cummins (vice captain)
Pat Cummins (vice captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|30
|48
|6.85
|114.28
|13*
|0
|0
|2
|3
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|30
|37
|6.93
|17.84
|3/15
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Ashton Agar
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|39
|214
|11.26
|103.88
|29
|0
|0
|6
|15
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|39
|42
|6.74
|19.29
|6/30
|0
|2
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Josh Hazlewood
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|17
|19
|9.50
|172.72
|13*
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|17
|21
|7.98
|19.05
|4/30
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Josh Inglis (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Mitchell Marsh
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|30
|700
|28.00
|120.27
|75
|0
|4
|27
|53
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|30
|15
|7.65
|14.00
|3/24
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Glenn Maxwell
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|72
|1780
|31.78
|158.92
|145*
|3
|9
|147
|93
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|72
|31
|7.50
|20.90
|3/10
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Kane Richardson
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|26
|16
|5.33
|106.66
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|26
|29
|7.92
|18.41
|3/18
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Steve Smith
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|45
|794
|27.37
|129.52
|90
|0
|4
|21
|66
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|45
|17
|7.77
|17.12
|3/20
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Mitchell Starc
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|41
|70
|10.00
|95.89
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|41
|51
|7.22
|18.12
|3/11
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Marcus Stoinis
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|28
|376
|25.06
|133.80
|78
|0
|1
|13
|34
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|28
|10
|8.48
|25.40
|2/27
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Mitchell Swepson
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|7
|30
|-
|136.36
|14*
|0
|0
|2
|1
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|7
|11
|7.52
|12.55
|3/12
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Matthew Wade (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|48
|655
|19.26
|123.81
|80
|0
|3
|25
|48
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
David Warner
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|81
|2265
|31.45
|139.72
|100*
|1
|18
|89
|218
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
X CLOSE
Adam Zampa
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|50
|44
|7.33
|97.77
|13*
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|50
|52
|6.96
|20.17
|3/14
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com