Meet Australia's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates Shakib Al Hasan's wicket. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Australian players's T20 Internationals records:

Team Australia X CLOSE Aaron Finch (captain) Aaron Finch (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 76 2473 37.46 150.24 172 2 15 107 248 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 76 0 13.50 - - 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Pat Cummins (vice captain) Pat Cummins (vice captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 30 48 6.85 114.28 13* 0 0 2 3 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 30 37 6.93 17.84 3/15 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Ashton Agar Ashton Agar Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 39 214 11.26 103.88 29 0 0 6 15 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 39 42 6.74 19.29 6/30 0 2 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 17 19 9.50 172.72 13* 0 0 1 2 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 17 21 7.98 19.05 4/30 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Josh Inglis (wk) Josh Inglis (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Marsh Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 30 700 28.00 120.27 75 0 4 27 53 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 30 15 7.65 14.00 3/24 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 72 1780 31.78 158.92 145* 3 9 147 93 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 72 31 7.50 20.90 3/10 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Kane Richardson Kane Richardson Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 26 16 5.33 106.66 9 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 26 29 7.92 18.41 3/18 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Steve Smith Steve Smith Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 45 794 27.37 129.52 90 0 4 21 66 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 45 17 7.77 17.12 3/20 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 41 70 10.00 95.89 14 0 0 1 3 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 41 51 7.22 18.12 3/11 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Marcus Stoinis Marcus Stoinis Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 28 376 25.06 133.80 78 0 1 13 34 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 28 10 8.48 25.40 2/27 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mitchell Swepson Mitchell Swepson Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 7 30 - 136.36 14* 0 0 2 1 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 7 11 7.52 12.55 3/12 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Matthew Wade (wk) Matthew Wade (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 48 655 19.26 123.81 80 0 3 25 48 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 48 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE David Warner David Warner Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 81 2265 31.45 139.72 100* 1 18 89 218 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 81 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Adam Zampa Adam Zampa Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 50 44 7.33 97.77 13* 0 0 0 4 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 50 52 6.96 20.17 3/14 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

