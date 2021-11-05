Time has come..., says Bravo after Windies exit T20 World Cup

'I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.'

IMAGE: Two-time T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo played 90 T20Is for the West Indies, taking 78 wickets and scoring more than 1000 runs. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

West Indies superstar Dwayne Bravo confirmed he will retire at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Following the defending champions' defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super 12s match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Bravo confirmed he will be hanging up his boots on the ICC's post-match Facebook Live show.

“I think the time has come," Bravo said.

"I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy), on the left here.

“One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage."

Sri Lanka, out of the reckoning, produced an inspired performance to win their concluding match of the T20 World Cup by 20 runs and end the West Indies’ hopes of defending their title.

In August, captain Kieron Pollard announced Bravo had played his final T20I in the Caribbean.

A two-time T20 World Cup winner, Bravo has played 90 T20Is for the Caribbean outfit, taking 78 wickets and scoring more than 1000 runs.

The seam-bowling all-rounder made his international debut in 2004, going on to play 293 matches.

He will round out his career with a 294th match on Saturday when the West Indies finish their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia.

A T20 trend-setter throughout his career, Bravo has been one of the format's finest exponents of the slower ball and excelled at the death with both bat and ball.

In 2012, he was the man to take the winning catch when West Indies won the T20 World Cup for the first time and he was there again when they took out the tournament in 2016.