News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The T20 World Cup Schedule

The T20 World Cup Schedule

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2021 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The West Indies are the most successful team in T20 World Cup history, having won it twice -- in 2012 and 2016 -- while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have won it once each. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020
 

No sooner has the IPL ended comes another big cricketing extravaganza as the T20 World Cup kicks off in the UAE from Sunday.

The T20 World Cup starts off with the qualifying round, with the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka looking to advance to the Super 12 stages, which begins on October 23.

The Super 12s stage begins with a double header featuring Australia vs South Africa and England vs West Indies.

The eagerly awaited clash between India and Pakistan takes places in Dubai on October 24.

THe West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice -- in 2012 and 2016 -- while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have won it once each.

A look at the T20 World Cup schedule:

DateMatchTimeRoundVenue
ROUND 1

October 17

Oman vs Papua New Guinea

3.30pm IST

Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 17

Bangladesh vs Scotland

7.30pm IST

Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 18

Ireland vs the Netherlands

3.30pm IST

Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 18

Sri Lanka vs Namibia

7.30pm IST

Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 19

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea

3.30pm IST

Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 19

Oman vs Bangladesh

7.30pm IST

Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 20

Namibia vs the Netherlands

3.30pm IST

Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 20

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

7.30pm IST

Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 21

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

3.30pm IST

Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 21

Oman vs Scotland

7.30pm IST

Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 22

Namibia vs Ireland

3.30pm IST

Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 22

Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands

7.30pm IST

Round 1

Abu Dhabi
SUPER 12

October 23

Australia vs South Africa

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

October 23

England vs West Indies

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

October 24

A1 vs B2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

October 24

India vs Pakistan

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

October 25

Afghanistan vs B1

7.30pm IST 

Super 12

Sharjah

October 26

South Africa vs West Indies

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

October 26

Pakistan vs New Zealand

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

October 27

England vs B2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

October 27

B1 vs A2

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

October 28

Australia vs A1

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

October 29

West Indies vs B2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

October 29

Afghanistan vs Pakistan

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

October 30

South Africa vs A1

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

October 30

England vs Australia

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

October 31

Afghanistan vs A2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

October 31

India vs New Zealand

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

November 1

England vs A1

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

November 2

South Africa vs B2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

November 2

Pakistan vs A2

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

November 3

New Zealand vs B1

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

November 3

India vs Afghanistan

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

November 4

Australia vs B2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

November 4

West Indies vs A1

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

November 5

New Zealand vs A2

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

November 5

India vs B1

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

November 6

Australia vs West Indies

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

November 6

England vs South Africa

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

November 7

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

3.30pm IST

Super 12

Abu Dhabi

November 7

Pakistan vs B1

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Sharjah

November 8

India vs A2

7.30pm IST

Super 12

Dubai

November 10

Semi-Final 1

7.30pm IST

 

Abu Dhabi

November 11

Semi-Final 2

7.30pm IST

 

Dubai

November 14

FINAL

7.30pm IST

 

Dubai

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Rahul will be a key player for India at World Cup
Why Rahul will be a key player for India at World Cup
Pakistan will beat India in T20 World Cup, says Azam
Pakistan will beat India in T20 World Cup, says Azam
Pakistan will have to be fearless vs India: Miandad
Pakistan will have to be fearless vs India: Miandad
Sonia to G23 at CWC meet: I'm full-time president
Sonia to G23 at CWC meet: I'm full-time president
Recipe: Rice Coconut Laddoo
Recipe: Rice Coconut Laddoo
'I don't feel I am 73'
'I don't feel I am 73'
KKR captain Morgan 'extremely proud' of his team
KKR captain Morgan 'extremely proud' of his team

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Why Pakistan are favourites for T20 WC

Why Pakistan are favourites for T20 WC

Defence is best form of attack in T20 cricket: Murali

Defence is best form of attack in T20 cricket: Murali

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances