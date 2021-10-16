No sooner has the IPL ended comes another big cricketing extravaganza as the T20 World Cup kicks off in the UAE from Sunday.
The T20 World Cup starts off with the qualifying round, with the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka looking to advance to the Super 12 stages, which begins on October 23.
The Super 12s stage begins with a double header featuring Australia vs South Africa and England vs West Indies.
The eagerly awaited clash between India and Pakistan takes places in Dubai on October 24.
THe West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice -- in 2012 and 2016 -- while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have won it once each.
A look at the T20 World Cup schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|ROUND 1
|
October 17
|
Oman vs Papua New Guinea
|
3.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 17
|
Bangladesh vs Scotland
|
7.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 18
|
Ireland vs the Netherlands
|
3.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 18
|
Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|
7.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 19
|
Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
|
3.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 19
|
Oman vs Bangladesh
|
7.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 20
|
Namibia vs the Netherlands
|
3.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 20
|
Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|
7.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 21
|
Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|
3.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 21
|
Oman vs Scotland
|
7.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 22
|
Namibia vs Ireland
|
3.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 22
|
Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands
|
7.30pm IST
|
Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|SUPER 12
|
October 23
|
Australia vs South Africa
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 23
|
England vs West Indies
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 24
|
A1 vs B2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
October 24
|
India vs Pakistan
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
October 25
|
Afghanistan vs B1
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
October 26
|
South Africa vs West Indies
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
October 26
|
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
October 27
|
England vs B2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 27
|
B1 vs A2
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 28
|
Australia vs A1
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
October 29
|
West Indies vs B2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
October 29
|
Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
October 30
|
South Africa vs A1
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
October 30
|
England vs Australia
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
October 31
|
Afghanistan vs A2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 31
|
India vs New Zealand
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
November 1
|
England vs A1
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
November 2
|
South Africa vs B2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 2
|
Pakistan vs A2
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 3
|
New Zealand vs B1
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
November 3
|
India vs Afghanistan
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 4
|
Australia vs B2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
November 4
|
West Indies vs A1
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 5
|
New Zealand vs A2
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
November 5
|
India vs B1
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
November 6
|
Australia vs West Indies
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 6
|
England vs South Africa
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
November 7
|
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|
3.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 7
|
Pakistan vs B1
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
November 8
|
India vs A2
|
7.30pm IST
|
Super 12
|
Dubai
|
November 10
|
Semi-Final 1
|
7.30pm IST
|
|
Abu Dhabi
|
November 11
|
Semi-Final 2
|
7.30pm IST
|
|
Dubai
|
November 14
|
FINAL
|
7.30pm IST
|
|
Dubai