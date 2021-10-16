IMAGE: The West Indies are the most successful team in T20 World Cup history, having won it twice -- in 2012 and 2016 -- while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have won it once each. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

No sooner has the IPL ended comes another big cricketing extravaganza as the T20 World Cup kicks off in the UAE from Sunday.

The T20 World Cup starts off with the qualifying round, with the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka looking to advance to the Super 12 stages, which begins on October 23.

The Super 12s stage begins with a double header featuring Australia vs South Africa and England vs West Indies.

The eagerly awaited clash between India and Pakistan takes places in Dubai on October 24.

THe West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice -- in 2012 and 2016 -- while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have won it once each.

A look at the T20 World Cup schedule: