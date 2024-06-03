'Once when I went to someone's room, they had the match playing on television and said that they watch it every day.'

IMAGE: Before their 10 wicket victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had never tasted victory against India in a World Cup match (ODI or T20). Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The 2024 T20 World Cup has arrived, and with it, the highly anticipated clash between cricket powerhouses India and Pakistan.

Before their 10 wicket victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had never tasted victory against India in a World Cup match (ODI or T20).

In a recent event held in the USA, Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan shed light on the events leading up to their historic win.

'We had never beaten India before that (in a World Cup),' Rizwan recalled. He then shared then Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja's message to the team, 'You have to beat India.'

IMAGE: Wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan offers namaaz during the drinks break in the Indian innings. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Rizwan revealed how the PCB instilled this winning mentality early on, even before the World Cup approached. '(Rameez Raja) started developing this thought in the team from right then,' he said.

As the World Cup neared, the message evolved, with a touch of humour, 'He said, regardless of whether you win the trophy or not, just don't lose to India. He used to say don't come under pressure, and then would put pressure on us,' Rizwan chuckled.

The 2021 T20 World Cup marked Rizwan's debut in an ICC tournament, making it his first encounter with India on such a grand stage.

'India vs Pakistan always comes with pressure,' Rizwan admitted.

'But for me, it was all a first -- playing in a World Cup or in such a big match. So, I was feeling quite normal, I didn't think this was any different from any other match.'

Rizwan's perspective underwent a dramatic shift after their victory.

'When we won, that is when I realised what we achieved,' he confessed. Rizwan described the outpouring of appreciation in Pakistan, with fans showering him and the team with gratitude.

'Say I go for shopping somewhere, people won't take money,' Rizwan shared.

'Everyone I met was commending us for the win. Once when I went to someone's room, they had the match playing on television and said that they watch it every day.'