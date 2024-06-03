Australia's Cruise Party Ahead Of T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Australia's players party on a cruise ship in Barbados. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Jessica Davies/Instagram

It was party time for Australia's players in Barbados as they enjoyed a sunset catamaran cruise in Barbados ahead of starting their campaign in the T20 World Cup.

Australia's players freshened up with a few drinks while sailing the Caribbean coastline with their families. They will play Oman in their opening game on Wednesday.



'We're sort of sitting on the roof of the catamaran as we're coming back last night,' spinner Ashton Agar said.

'Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) actually mentioned, he goes, 'I don't know if many other teams would be like this where you got all the boys just sitting on the roof, watching the sun go down, having a drink together and just having a genuinely good time enjoying each other's company.'



'It was pretty easy to forget you're here for a World Cup because it's just so beautiful. But it's a great way to start.'

Australia, who will be captained by Mitchell Marsh, are bidding to become the first team to hold all three World titles. Australia beat India in the ODI World Cup final last year and also in the World Test Championship final in 2023.