T20 WC: Archer returns as England's X-factor

Photograph: Kind Courtesy England Cricket/X.com

Ahead of England's opener against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, right-arm seamer Mark Wood said that Jofra Archer is an X-Factor for the national team in the ongoing mega event being held at the West Indies and the United States.

Archer made a return to international cricket, during the T20I series against Pakistan last month, after a year out with injury. In the series, the speedster was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.67.

"That sort of cool customer. Archer brings excitement and an X-factor to the team. The world has missed Jos. He bowls plenty of fire on the field. I can't wait to bowl along with him," Mark Wood said.

His last appearance for England before the Pakistan T20I series was back in May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

The path back hasn't been easy for Archer - since 2021, he has encountered multiple obstacles, including stress fractures, persistent elbow problems and even surgery due to a freak fish tank accident.

England is placed in Group B with rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman. The defending champions will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4.

Harry Brook admits defending champions ‘fancy’ their chances of retaining their T20 WC crown

IMAGE: Harry Brook recently returned to competitive cricket in the County Championship with Yorkshire in April. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

England batter Harry Brook admitted that the defending champions fancy their chances of retaining their crown in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Placed in Group B, England will begin their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday. England possess a mix of talent and an experienced pool of players. Ahead of their opening game, Brook backed the Three Lions to retain their title.

"Everybody's really excited. We fancy our chances. We've got a very good side, good squad depth around T20 cricket and we're confident we can bring it home again," Brook said ahead of the game as quoted from Sky Sports.

Brook recently returned to competitive cricket in the County Championship with Yorkshire in April. On his return, he scored a 69-ball century against Leicestershire and celebrated it by looking towards the sky.

His grandmother, Pauline, fell ill in January and Brook subsequently withdrew from England's squad for the India Test tour while citing personal reasons and later on the Delhi Capital's squad in the Indian Premier League after the death of his grandmother.

"I had that long break - four or five months off - so I just tried to nail it as soon as I got home. I just tried to train as hard as possible, trying to lose a bit of weight and trying to get a bit leaner. It wasn't in the nicest circumstances but that time with family was the most important thing for me," he said while talking about his absence from cricket due to personal reasons.

"Trying to spend as much time as I could with my grandma at that time was the right call and I don't regret it for a minute. But I did try and nail as much practice and fitness as much as I could and get myself in the right headspace. I had been travelling a lot, so to have that little break from cricket was good and I was raring to go again when I went back and played for Yorkshire," he added.