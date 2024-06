Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

That's Angad Bumrah wearing his daddy's India cap.

Jasprit Bumrah posted the cute picture of Angad wearing his India cap on Instagram, embellishing it with a couple of heart emojis.



Boom Boom is in New York with wife Sanjana Ganesan -- who works as a presenter for Star Sports during the T2 World Cup -- Angad and likely a team to look after the baby when his mum and dad are at work.