Rohit's ultimate compliment to Virat Kohli

Virat has been tremendous during this T20 World Cup, says Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma heaped praises on pacer Arshdeep Singh and star batter Virat Kohli. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Following his side's five-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC T20 World Cup clash, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praises on pacer Arshdeep Singh and star batter Virat Kohli for their performances in the tournament.

Fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

"Bit of both. I was calm and nervous at the same time (during Liton's innings). It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand it could have gone either way but after the break we did well," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"When he came into the scene, we asked him to do that for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us, and take the responsibility, for such a young guy to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for it. For the last 9 months he has been doing it. There was a choice between Shami and him but we backed someone who did the job for us previously," said Rohit on Arshdeep.

"In my opinion, he was always there, it was a matter of a few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us (on Kohli) Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, some of the catches we took were great to watch. It's a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and jpnestly I never had any doubts about our fielding," Rohit concluded.