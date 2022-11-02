News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The same old story for Bangladesh against India

The same old story for Bangladesh against India

November 02, 2022 19:33 IST
‘We're almost there but don't cross the line,’ says skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan look dejected after the loss. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was dejected after the Tigers failed to get past the finish line in their Super 12 match against India on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval.

After initially being asked to chase 185, Bangladesh got off to a brisk start courtesy of a 21-ball half-century from Liton Das. In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh's chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. 

"It's been the story when we play India. We're almost there but don't cross the line. It was a great game, the crowd enjoyed, both teams enjoyed, in the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose. Litton is batting really well, probably he's our best batsman going around. We thought we could chase this down after that start," Shakib was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony.

 

Shakib also talked about finishing Taskin Ahmed's overs in the first six overs. The veteran reckoned that he wanted to attack with the speedster because of the strength of the Indian top-order.

"Our plan was to get India's top order quickly, that's why I bowled out Taskin, he's been our main bowler. Unfortunately, he couldn't get wickets today, he was unlucky but it was a plan to get India's top order out to dictate the game. We're positive, we wanted to enjoy this World Cup, hopefully we can continue this," he added.

AGENCIES
