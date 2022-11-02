News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SKY is the limit! Suryakumar is No 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit! Suryakumar is No 1 T20I batter

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 14:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has played some brilliant knocks in this T20 World Cup. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the world's number one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times.

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

 

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in March last year, Yadav has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring one century and 11 fifties from 37 appearances for his country.

The 32-year-old Yadav has also played 13 ODIs for India.

Yadav has accumulated 863 points with Rizwan at 842 points. New Zealand's Devon Conway completes the top three with 792 points. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'SurVIR': India's Match-Winning Duo!
'SurVIR': India's Match-Winning Duo!
SKY displaces Pakistan batter to achieve amazing feat!
SKY displaces Pakistan batter to achieve amazing feat!
How SKY prepared for Australia's fast, bouncy pitches
How SKY prepared for Australia's fast, bouncy pitches
Want To Sail On The Nayan XI?
Want To Sail On The Nayan XI?
PICS: Netherlands dash Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes
PICS: Netherlands dash Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes
CJI-led bench rejects plea against Justice Chandrachud
CJI-led bench rejects plea against Justice Chandrachud
Editors Guild deplores searches at 'The Wire'
Editors Guild deplores searches at 'The Wire'

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

SKY Shines Bright At SCG!

SKY Shines Bright At SCG!

Why Suryakumar loves batting with Kohli

Why Suryakumar loves batting with Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances