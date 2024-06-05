Proteas Vibe With NYC!

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi takes a selfie with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in Manhattan New York on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photographs: ICC/X

South Africa's cricketers got time off after their campaign opening win against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in New York on Monday.

And the Proteas played fun tourists as they soaked in the sun in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen seems to love NYC.

Aiden Markram and Co, took in the sights and sounds of Manhattan as an electronic billboard at Times Square flashed a welcome sign for the team.

'Protea fire at the Times Square in New York #T20WorldCup', one caption read.

IMAGE: Is Marco Jansen bored?

Another caption read: 'The South Africa players strike a pose in the heart of New York city!'

South Africa, who beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Monday, next face The Netherlands on Saturday, June 8.

IMAGE: The South Africans pose at Times Square.