Rediff.com  » Cricket » Proteas Vibe With NYC!

Proteas Vibe With NYC!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 05, 2024 13:20 IST
IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi takes a selfie with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in Manhattan New York on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photographs: ICC/X
 

South Africa's cricketers got time off after their campaign opening win against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in New York on Monday.

And the Proteas played fun tourists as they soaked in the sun in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Heinrich Klaasen seems to love NYC

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen seems to love NYC.

Aiden Markram and Co, took in the sights and sounds of Manhattan as an electronic billboard at Times Square flashed a welcome sign for the team.

'Protea fire at the Times Square in New York #T20WorldCup', one caption read.

Marco Jansen

IMAGE: Is Marco Jansen bored?

Another caption read: 'The South Africa players strike a pose in the heart of New York city!'

South Africa, who beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Monday, next face The Netherlands on Saturday, June 8.

IMAGE: The South Africans pose at Times Square.

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners

Jaiswal Visits Statue of Liberty

