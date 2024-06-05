Proteas Vibe With NYC!

South Africa's cricketers got time off after their campaign opening win against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in New York on Monday.
And the Proteas played fun tourists as they soaked in the sun in the Big Apple on Tuesday.
Aiden Markram and Co, took in the sights and sounds of Manhattan as an electronic billboard at Times Square flashed a welcome sign for the team.
'Protea fire at the Times Square in New York #T20WorldCup', one caption read.
Another caption read: 'The South Africa players strike a pose in the heart of New York city!'
South Africa, who beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Monday, next face The Netherlands on Saturday, June 8.