Jaiswal Visits Statue of Liberty

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of some free time in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Jaiswal visited the Statue of Liberty in New York during a break from practice sessions.

Jaiswal looks all set to continue his fine start in international cricket as he plays in his maiden World Cup at the senior level.

The Mumbai left-hander, who was picked ahead of Shubman Gill, boasts of a good record in T20 Internationals, with 502 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 161, with a century and four fifties.

He had a good stint in IPL 2024, with a tally of 435 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 155.