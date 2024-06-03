Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners

IMAGE: Chris Gayle with the T20 World Cup trophy at Georgetown, Guyana, on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

ICC have announced a record-breaking prize fund of US$11.25 million for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with the winners set to receive at least $2.45 million, the ICC announced on Monday.

This winners' purse is the highest in the tournament's history.

The runners-up will earn at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each. Teams that do not advance past the second round will receive $382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place will get $247,500 each.

Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place will each earn $225,000. Additionally, every team will receive an extra $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice remarked on the event's historic significance, “This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event.”

This ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will see 20 teams competing over 28 days across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making it the largest event of its kind.