A Special Trophy And Cap For Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Trophy. Photograph: ICC/X

Virat Kohli received his ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Trophy and the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year 2023 cap.

Kohli was crowned ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his exceptional year in the 50 overs format last year, including the ODI World Cup.



The batting maestro scored 1,377 runs at an average of 72.47 with six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings.

IMAGE: Kohli with the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year 2023 cap. Photograph: ICC/X

He was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup, as he scored 765 runs at an average of 95 with three centuries. Such was his consistent run, that he scored least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings at the World Cup.



Kohli also achieved a milestone to his name when he completed a record 50 ODI hundreds with his knock against New Zealand in the semi-final, making him the leading century-hitter in the history of 50 overs cricket.