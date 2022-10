IMAGE: A spectator gestures to members of the crowd during the ICC T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan at the WACA in Perth. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

The biggest cricket party in the world this autumn has started!

Blaring music, good food and beverages and thousands of screaming fans from all around the world have made it to Australia to experience a carnival-like atmosphere.

Without doubt, it is the Asians who steal the show at every Fan Fest at a cricket World Cup. But England's Barmy Army turned up in scores at the WACA on Saturday.

Take a look.