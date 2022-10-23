Is that Superman? No, it's Glenn Phillips!!!

IMAGE: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips goes flying to take a stunner to dismiss Marcus Stoinis off Mitchell Santner's bowling in their T20 World Cup opener at the SCG on Saturday.

Put in to bat by Australia in the T20 World Cup opener, New Zealand posted 200 for 3 on the board after a good start by Finn Allen and a steady half-century by fellow opener Devon Convoy (92 not out).

Australia had to keep their foot on the pedal from the get go, but that was not to be. After Tim Southee cleaned up David Warner in freakish fashion, Mitch Marsh tried to attempt a fight back with Captain Aaron Finch.

They put on 25 runs before Finch was caught by Kane Williamson off left-arm spinner Mitch Santner. Marsh followed the very next over.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis then tried to up the ante a little, with Maxwell going after leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips acknowledges the applause after pulling off the blinder. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Just when their partnership was starting to bloom, Santner struck again, but with more than a helping hand from Glenn Phillips.

In the 9th over, Stoinis started with a dot. He then tried to go after the slower, wider one, to play it over extra cover, but Phillips raced around the outfield to take an excellent diving catch at extra cover to trigger an Australian collapse.

Australia couldn't find their feet thereafter and folded for 111 in 17.1 overs, falling 89 runs short for their biggest defeat in the T20 World Cup.