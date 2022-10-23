Smiles After Kiwis Thump Aussies

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins has a chat with New Zealand's Tim Southee -- both of who play for the Kolkata Knight Riders -- as they walk off the pitch following their ICC Men's T20 World Cup game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, October 22, 2022.

Josh Hazlewood of Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore is clearly amused with the conversation. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Defending champions Australia started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an 89-run loss to New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

It was their first defeat at home to their trans-Tasman rivals in white-ball cricket since February 2009.

But that was no reason to deter the Aussies from sharing smiles with their opponents as they walked back to the dressing room.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson leads his team out after victory. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Pat Cummins was seen smiling and chatting with Tim Southee while trudging back to the dugout. Both pace bowlers, of course, play for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Zealand next take on Afghanistan in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 26 while Australia play Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday, October 25.