King Kohli crowned ICC player of the month

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his first player of the month award after registering 205 runs with the bat, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Virat Kohli was named as the ICC men's player of the month for October following following a series of star performances as India charged their way to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup. At one stage 31/4, Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls.



The India talisman secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa’s sublime finisher David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both enjoyed key contributions at the T20 World Cup in Australia.



Reacting to the award, Kohli commented: "It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me.



"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability."



Former West Indies international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Daren Ganga, added: "Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat. October saw him score an unbeaten 49 against South Africa followed by two half centuries at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



"That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, in that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game."



Meanwhile, Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Nida Dar is the ICC women’s player of the month thanks to her sensational form in their Asia Cup campaign.



For her key contributions to Pakistan’s semi-final surge in the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Nida Dar takes home the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October.



Scoring 145 valuable runs at an average of 72.50 during the month and taking eight key wickets, the influential all-rounder underlined her importance to the Pakistan cause despite falling short in the knockout stages.



Among the highlights she enjoyed during October, Dar was sensational in the historic victory over India in Sylhet. Batting first, she arrived to the crease at 33 for three, before powering 56 not out to take them to a competitive score of 137. She then went on to star with the ball, taking the key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as the eventual tournament winners fell short in dramatic fashion.



Dar claims her inaugural player of the month win by edging out Indian duo Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during their winning Women’s Asia Cup triumph.



"It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game," she said.



"I take great pride in representing my country and my aim is to contribute in my team winning as much as I can."