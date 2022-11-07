Is It Cricket Or Rugby?

If you thought Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli only had passionate fans in India, think again.
A young fan ran onto the field during the T20 World Cup game between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
And for his troubles, was fined Australian $12,500 or about Rs 650,000 for his pitch invasion.
Check out what happened as captured by Quinn Rooney for Getty Images.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com