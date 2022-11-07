News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is It Cricket Or Rugby?

Is It Cricket Or Rugby?

By Rediff Cricket
November 07, 2022 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you thought Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli only had passionate fans in India, think again.

A young fan ran onto the field during the T20 World Cup game between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

And for his troubles, was fined Australian $12,500 or about Rs 650,000 for his pitch invasion.

Check out what happened as captured by Quinn Rooney for Getty Images.

 

IMAGE: The young lad runs onto the field. All photographs: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Security brings him down in a tackle that would be worthy of the folks playing the Rugby League World Cup here and below...

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: The young lad is in tears as he is taken away by security. Hope Ro said something sweet to him as he went past.

 

IMAGE: And we hope Virat's wave was meant for the kid too.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: The Biggest Upsets
T20 World Cup: The Biggest Upsets
SKY is the limit: Another T20I record for Surya
SKY is the limit: Another T20I record for Surya
'Suryakumar has gone from strength to strength'
'Suryakumar has gone from strength to strength'
SC's 3-2 ruling upholds quota for economically weak
SC's 3-2 ruling upholds quota for economically weak
'Kerala faces a very serious Constitutional crisis'
'Kerala faces a very serious Constitutional crisis'
Why The Royals Gathered in Dilli
Why The Royals Gathered in Dilli
Facebook follows Twitter, set for huge layoffs: Report
Facebook follows Twitter, set for huge layoffs: Report

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

World Cup: Will India retain Pant for England semis?

World Cup: Will India retain Pant for England semis?

Why Shakib Refused To Leave Field

Why Shakib Refused To Leave Field

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances