T20 World Cup: India play Australia, New Zealand in warm ups

Source: PTI
September 08, 2022 16:43 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team will play both their T20 World Cup warm-up games at the Gabba in Brisbane. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India will face defending champions Australia and New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up games on October 17 and October 19 respectively.

 

The Indian team will play both their warm-up games at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures of the 16 teams taking part in the showpiece event.

While the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first-round teams for their practice matches from October 10-13, Brisbane's Gabba and Allan Border Field will be home to the Super 12 stage teams from October 17-19.

The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies (2012 and 2016) taking on United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on October 10, with each of the first round teams to play two warm-up matches.

Pakistan and England, winners of the 2009 and 2010 editions respectively, will cross swords at the Gabba on October 18.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, will play their two warm-up games against Zimbabwe and Ireland on October 10 and October 13 respectively at the MCG.

The ICC said that spectators will not be allowed to attend the warm-up fixtures that will take place over a period of nine days.

The ICC men's T20 World Cup begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka take on Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local):

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 1100
10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 1500
10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 1900
11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 1900
12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 1900
13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 1100
13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 1500
13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 1900
17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba, 1400
17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 1400
17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 1800
17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 1800
19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba , 1300
19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 1800
19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 1800

Source: PTI
