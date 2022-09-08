Afghan, Pakistan Fans Clash In Sharjah

IMAGE: Afghanistan and Pakistan fans clash after the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Photograph: Screengrab/Twitter

Emotions ran high not only on the field, but off it too, during Wednesday's Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Upset by events on the field, Afghan fans clashed with Pakistan fans at the Sharjah Cricket Association stadium.

No 10 batter Naseem Shah struck two sixes in the final over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense Asia Cup Super 4 game.

Afghanistan looked set for victory after Pakistan's collapse in the last few overs which left reeling on 119/9 in 19 overs, needing 11 to win from the last over.

However, Naseem extinguished Afghanistan's hopes as he blasted pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to give Pakistan a famous win and seal their spot in Sunday's final against Sri Lanka.

Retired Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a video of the clash in the stands and accused Afghan fans of resorting to violence -- people were seen breaking chairs in the stands and hitting each other.

Shoaib asked former Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Shafiq Stanikzai to ask his players and fans to take defeat in the right spirit.

'@ShafiqStanikzai... your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport,' Shoaib said.

'You can't control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them,' an upset Stanikzai replied, adding to good effect, 'Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena.'