A group of friends who attended the Sir Syed University in Pakistan play a game of cricket in a shopping mall parking lot in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the only space available with lights at midnight, when they can leave their homes after work and family duties.

IMAGE: A game of cricket in the shopping mall parking lot. All photographs: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince Walia bowls.

IMAGE: Prince Walia bats.

IMAGE: Will he take the catch or spill it?

IMAGE: A player tapes electrical tape around a tennis ball for the game.

IMAGE: Faraz Farooqui hands out samosas.

IMAGE: Spectators watch from lawn chairs.

IMAGE: Is he the man of the match?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com