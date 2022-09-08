Shocking! Pakistan Batter Gets Aggro!

IMAGE: Pakistan's Asif Ali raises his bat, right, against Afghanistan's Fareed during the Asia Cup 2022 game, September 7, 2022. Photograph: Twitter

Shocking scenes were on display during the Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

In what was virtually a semi-final -- Pakistan needed a win to book a place in Sunday's final -- temperatures ran high with Pakistan on the brink of victory.

In the penultimate over of the game, with 21 needed from the last two overs, Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed took out Haris Rauf, who inside edged the ball onto his stumps for Pakistan to go 8 down.

That brought Naseem Shah to the crease. The nervous batter first let the wide ball go through to the wicket-keeper before taking a single off the next ball.

Asif Ali smashed the next ball over cow corner for a six.

Fareed then had Asif caught -- banging in a short ball, the batter swung his bat, trying to clear the infield, but his shot was uncontrolled and he was caught at fine leg.

On Asif's way to the dugout, Fareed exchanged words with the Pakistani batter who got riled and raised his bat in retaliation. Both players were separated by the Afghan fielders and the umpires.

Asif Ali's behaviour did not go down well and some asked that the Pakistan batter be banned.

'This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and he should be banned from the rest of the tournament,' Afghanistan player Gulbadin Naib tweeted.

'Any bowler has the right to celebrate, but being physical is not acceptable at all.'