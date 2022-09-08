News
India knocked out of Asia Cup final

Source: PTI
September 08, 2022 00:28 IST
India have been knocked out of the Asia Cup. They play a inconsequential match against Afghanistan on Thursday 

India were on Wednesday knocked out of contention for the Asia Cup final after Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense Super 4 match in Sharjah.       

 

Winless in two matches, both India and Afghanistan are out of the tournament and Thursday's match between the two sides here has been rendered inconsequential.

With four points each from two wins apiece, Pakistan and Sri Lanka sealed their places in the summit clash to be played on Sunday.

After convincing wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group matches, India looked clueless in the Super 4 stage. They lost to Pakistan by five wickets and then slumped to a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in a close match.

Despite the losses, India still had a mathematical chance to qualify for Sunday's final if Afghanistan had beaten Pakistan on Wednesday. Besides, India were also required to beat Afghanistan by a big margin on Thursday and for Sri Lanka to do a favour by beating Pakistan on Friday.

India's fate had slipped out of their hands after the defeat against Sri Lanka and any faint hopes remaining were snuffed out with Pakistan snatching victory against Afghanistan in the final over in a Super 4 match that could have gone either way.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Rohit needs to sharpen his captaincy'
ICC Rankings: SKY drops to 4th; Rizwan new No 1 batter
Players are relaxed, chilled says Rohit after defeat
India-US 2+2 agree to further strengthen ties
Asia Cup PIX: Pak edge Afghanistan to book final berth
2 cops suspended over murder of Kolkata teenagers
Rahul flags off Cong's 'Bharat jodo' yatra from TN
