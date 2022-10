IMAGE: Indian fans celebrate a boundary during the T20 World Cup game against The Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Men in Blue squared off against The Men in Orange in their second match of T20 World Cup 2022.

The fans party shifts whereever Team India is playing and the biggest party is at the Sydney Cricket Stadium tonight.

Fans at the SCG began to holler at full volume as Virat Kohli made his way into the middle, joining Rohit Sharma after K L Rahul's dismissal.

The decibel levels went many notches after Kohli completed his second half century of the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: An Indian fan shows his colours. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images