News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » HISTORIC! BCCI announces equal pay for men and women cricketers

HISTORIC! BCCI announces equal pay for men and women cricketers

Source: PTI
October 27, 2022 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development.

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

 

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (Rs 15 lakhs), ODI (Rs 6 lakhs), T20I (Rs 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet.

Earlier on October 15, India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title. India chased the target of 66 comfortably, scoring 71/2 in 8.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten at 51 of 25 balls and she hit six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ganguly reacts to Team India's cold food problem
Ganguly reacts to Team India's cold food problem
How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril
How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril
Ireland dare to dream at T20 World Cup
Ireland dare to dream at T20 World Cup
PIX: Rossouw slams WC's 1st ton as SA rout Bangladesh
PIX: Rossouw slams WC's 1st ton as SA rout Bangladesh
Now, Kejriwal invokes Shravan Kumar to hit at BJP
Now, Kejriwal invokes Shravan Kumar to hit at BJP
UP man records wife's suicide instead of saving her
UP man records wife's suicide instead of saving her
The Toofani Bollywood Quiz
The Toofani Bollywood Quiz

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Hardik, SKY, Yuzi At Sydney Opera House

Hardik, SKY, Yuzi At Sydney Opera House

Can throwdown stick produce inswingers, outswingers?

Can throwdown stick produce inswingers, outswingers?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances