Hardik, SKY, Yuzi At Sydney Opera House

By Rediff Cricket
October 27, 2022 10:32 IST
IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma in Sydney on Wednesday. Photograph: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Some Indian cricketers took a break from the T20 World Cup schedule as they soaked in the sights around Sydney on Wednesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty visited the Sydney Opera House while Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya too made the most of a sunny Sydney day by clicking pictures near the city's famous landmark.

'Not a solo post this time. Being tourists,' Dhanashree captioned her Instagram post.

'Logon ne bola Opera house zaroor jaana. Thank you Bhauuu @surya_14kumar. Mera bhi photo le liya hehe,' she added.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Devisha Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

'Only for you @surya_14kumar. NOT A SOLO TRIP,' Devisha, SKY's missus, noted on Instagram.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and Agastya. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

It was a welcome break for the players ahead of India's Super 12 game against The Netherlands on Thursday.

 

Rediff Cricket
