News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ireland dare to dream at T20 World Cup

Ireland dare to dream at T20 World Cup

October 27, 2022 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said his team were thrilled to make a mark at the MCG, where Ronnie Delany won the 1,500m gold for Ireland at the 1956 Olympics. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ireland's long journey to credibility in global cricket took a quantum leap forward with their stunning upset over England at the T20 World Cup and left Andy Balbirnie's men dreaming of bigger things on the world stage.

 

While rain and the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method sealed victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, Ireland thoroughly deserved the win, having outplayed England with bat, ball and in the field before the weather set in.

After already eliminating the West Indies in qualifying, Ireland's first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup threw the Super 12s wide open and issued a warning to the cricket powers who have largely snubbed them in competition.

Ireland now have another chance to break new ground in Melbourne when they take on Afghanistan on Friday with a potentially pivotal clash against hosts Australia in Brisbane to come.

"The group is wide open. It's a huge game on Friday night for us," said Balbirnie.

"If we can go up to Brisbane with a win on Friday, who knows what will happen?

"We've obviously lost one and won one, so we're kind of in the balance. We're just going to go out and enjoy ourselves."

With only the one day off before Afghanistan, Ireland have little time to celebrate the England stunner, arguably their finest win since beating the same opponents at the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

Still, Balbirnie said his team were thrilled to make a mark at the MCG, where Ronnie Delany won the 1,500m gold for Ireland at the 1956 Olympics.

"It will always be a special place because of tonight," Balbirnie said post-match.

"We did the museum tour (here) last night, and Ronnie Delany won a gold medal here in the Melbourne Olympics, and you see his name etched in the history of our sport forever.

"I hope we've done something similar. I've always said cricket isn't a big game in Ireland. We're the flag bearers, and we want to make it as big as possible."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
We should let it hurt: England skip on Ireland loss
We should let it hurt: England skip on Ireland loss
PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match
PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match
Team India refuse cold food after T20 WC training
Team India refuse cold food after T20 WC training
Spanish fan walking to FIFA WC goes missing in Iran
Spanish fan walking to FIFA WC goes missing in Iran
Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents
Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents
'No one will pelt stones at my home'
'No one will pelt stones at my home'
Bigg Boss 16: Who's In The DANGER ZONE?
Bigg Boss 16: Who's In The DANGER ZONE?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril

How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril

Can throwdown stick produce inswingers, outswingers?

Can throwdown stick produce inswingers, outswingers?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances