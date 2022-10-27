News
Here's how SKY prepared for Australia's fast, bouncy pitches

Source: ANI
October 27, 2022 17:28 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit some breathtaking shots including a lofted extra cover drive and a lap scoop over deep fine leg. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A superb performance by Indian bowlers coupled with half-centuries by a trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the all-round Team India clinch a 56-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

 

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said that playing in Mumbai, which has fast and bouncy surfaces helped him adjust to conditions in Australia which has similar surfaces.

"Pitches in Australia are fast and bouncy. Playing in Mumbai where there are similar wickets helped me a lot," admitted batter in a post-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav said that he and Virat Kohli respect each other's game and admitted that the latter makes players run hard.

"When I hit boundaries, he takes singles and I hope to have many such partnerships with him," he added.

The batter said that his plan at the crease is evident, to hit boundaries and run hard.

Lastly, the batter lauded Netherlands for their performances and said that Men in Blue would love to play them once again.

With this win, India is at the top spot in the points table with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands is at the bottom and has yet to score an end after two losses.

