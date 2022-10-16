News
This Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2022 12:03 IST
Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Directorate of School Education, Ladakh

Maqsooma, a school girl from Ladakh, has taken social media by storm courtesy of her amazing batting skills.

In the video shared by the Directorate of School Education, Ladakh, on Twitter, the Class 6 student, can be seen executing some thunderous pull shots while playing cricket at the Government High School in Kaksar, Kargil.

'I started playing cricket since I was very small. My father is teaching me to play shots. I am still learning how to play especially the Helicopter Shot,' Maqsooma said.

'My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli. I want to become like him.'

 

 
Rediff Cricket
