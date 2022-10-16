'Nam yaad rakhna,' Tendulkar lauds Namibia

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Namibia cricket team with a very witty comment following their win over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

An all-round Namibia pulled off an upset for ages after defeating Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in their Group A, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong on Sunday.

'Namibia has told the cricketing world today... Nam yaad rakhna!,' tweeted Tendulkar.

Here are some more reactions:

Ian Bishop: Tremendous start to #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Biggest take-down of @gerharderasmus and Namibia crickets journey so far. Impressive.

Akash Chopra: #T20WorldCup opener is setting the stage quite nicely. Asia Cup champs put under tremendous pressure by Namibia. Need 93 off 61 with not a lot of batting to follow. Humdinger loading.

The other thing that will be worth noticing in this #T20WorldCup is the importance of winning the toss or the lack of it. Australia isn’t known for excessive dew that leads to chasing-bias. Winning the toss might not mean winning the matchjust how it should be.

Lisa Sthalekar: Who doesn’t love an @ICC event?!! Looks like we are literally going to have an upset in the first game. Asia Cup winners, may go down to Namibia WHAT..A..START!!

Herschelle Gibbs: Solid win that @CricketNamibia1 first upset of the @T20WorldCup

Mickey Arthur: Did not see that coming...well played Namibia! Still keeping my prediction as Sri Lanka will still qualify I am sure!#ICCT20WorldCup2022 @OfficialSLC

Wasim Jaffer: Take a bow Namibia #SLvsNAM #T20WorldCup

Deep Das Gupta: Incredible start to the world cup . Has to be the most competitive T-20 WC. Big shout out to Namibia, a complete team effort. #SLvNAM

Mpumelelo Mbangwa: What a win for Namibia and what start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!! #T20WorldCup #SLvNAM