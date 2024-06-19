News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid

India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid

June 19, 2024 23:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Yuzvendra Chahal will vie with Kuldeep Yadav for a spot in the Playing XI against Afghanistan, on Thursday

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal will vie with Kuldeep Yadav for a spot in the Playing XI against Afghanistan, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday indicated that one among wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal could be included in the playing XI in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday.

This, after considering the conditions, which seem conducive for slow bowlers.

 

India had relied predominantly on its pace bowling arsenal at the Nassau County Stadium in New York as the drop-in pitches there had uneven bounce, which aided the quicks.

"It's tough to leave anyone out. New York had pace bowlers conditions... slightly different. We might need something different here (in Barbados). Yuzi (Chahal) or Kuldeep (Yadav) could be used here," said Dravid, while interacting with the media on the eve of the Super Eight game.

"We are lucky to have players with all-round abilities. We had eight batters but we (also) had seven bowling options," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh have a laugh during nets on Tuesday 

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh have a laugh during nets on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Dravid also added that India will be flexible with its batting order and change it as per the situation.

"Each situation is unique. Can't set it in stone. I believe in flexibility. The Pakistan game we moved Axar (Patel), specifically thinking around it... Rishabh (Pant) up the order (at No. 3), lots of thinking goes into it. I don't think in Tests (cricket), we will have that flexibility. In T20s where it is a lot about match-ups, you see it happening more (flexibility in batting position)."

A match-up in cricketing lingo is when a bowler or a batter holds sway over a particular player in the opposition.

At a crucial moment when India were struggling at 19/2 with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the dressing room, Axar was promoted at No. 4 and he made a useful 20 off 18 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in a league game.

Dravid added it felt nice coming to the West Indies for the Super Eights.

"Lovely to come to Caribbean and play cricket. Couple of practice sessions. We are prepared. Afghanistan are a very dangerous side. Their players play more in leagues than our players. They are not a team to be taken lightly. Deservingly in Super 8."

Dravid, Rohit. Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
India 'Keen To Do Something Special'
India 'Keen To Do Something Special'
Super 8 spotlight on Kohli: Can he find form v Afghans
Super 8 spotlight on Kohli: Can he find form v Afghans
PIX: India beat SA in last-over thriller
PIX: India beat SA in last-over thriller
Hy'bad journalist booked for tweeting about power cut
Hy'bad journalist booked for tweeting about power cut
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA
Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA
Darshan paid Rs 30L to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30L to dispose Renukaswamy's body

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA

Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA

Will India sacrifice pace for Kuldeep's spin?

Will India sacrifice pace for Kuldeep's spin?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances