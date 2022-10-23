News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sunday's Blockbuster streaming was all Ind-Pak cricket

Sunday's Blockbuster streaming was all Ind-Pak cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 23, 2022 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fans celebrating India's win at Inox theatres

IMAGE: Fans had a great time watching the India-Pakistan matches on Inox screens. Photograph: Inox Twitter

It was a Sunday blockbuster with over 1.8 crore viewers tuning into the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on the digital streaming platform, Disney + Hotstar.

The match was telecast on Star Sports for television in India but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by the television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

It was also screened at theatres of PVR and INOX, who reported large visitors coming to watch the match at their cinema halls.

On the Disney+ Hotstar app, which streamed the match live, it was the highest-ever viewership at 1.8 crore, beating the previous record of 1.4 crore recorded during the match between the two teams at the Asia Cup, a source said.

There were 36 lakh live views when the first ball of the match was bowled by India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

 

When the Pakistan innings ended, there were 1.1 crore viewers live on the app and this increased to 1.4 crore viewers during the innings break.

A total of 40 lakh viewers watched when India's chase started, with the numbers rising to a record 1.8 crore when the match finished in India's favour, as former captain Virat Kohli led India to a 4-wicket win.

Similarly, the multiplex operators INOX Leisure and PVR, are showing the matches live on the screens of their cinema halls and have also witnessed phenomenal responses from the viewers.

INOX Leisure CEO Alok Tandon said, "The response that we got for this match across all the 90-plus cinemas across the country has been phenomenal, identical to a blockbuster movie. The electric environment in the auditoriums was much like what someone would witness in the stadiums."

PVR Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijl said the response to the game has been strong at PVR cinemas.

“We have played this game at 122 screens in 51 cities across the country and the response has been strong all over. The charm and excitement of watching live sports on a big screen as a collective experience continues to gain strength in India,” he said.

Karan Taurani SVP of Elara Capital said it is a positive trend and now lots of sports viewership is coming from digital streaming.

"Tournaments of national interest and India-Pakistan matches are watched with a lot of passion. If you look at the growth in terms of viewership share on digital, it is phenomenally high," he said. However, he also added that such numbers may not be repeatable as the match was nail-biting and went up to the last ball but it is a positive trend as lots of viewership is coming on digital platforms, while the viewership of traditional media such as TV is stable and has no decline.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: INOX, INDvsPak, PVR, DisneyHotstar
COMMENT
Print this article
Ganguly files nomination for second stint as CAB chief
Ganguly files nomination for second stint as CAB chief
RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1
RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1
Is that Superman?No, it's Glenn Phillips
Is that Superman?No, it's Glenn Phillips
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Xi Jinping secures historic 3rd term as China leader
Xi Jinping secures historic 3rd term as China leader
Kerala guv instructs VCs of 9 varsities to resign
Kerala guv instructs VCs of 9 varsities to resign
Ganguly steps back to clear brother's path as CAB chief
Ganguly steps back to clear brother's path as CAB chief

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Ganguly steps back to clear brother's path as CAB chief

Ganguly steps back to clear brother's path as CAB chief

India gift fans Diwali bonus after dramatic final over

India gift fans Diwali bonus after dramatic final over

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances