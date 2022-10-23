Ganguly steps back to clear brother's path as CAB chief

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly withdrew his nomination for CAB chief on the last day. Photograph: BCCI

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday pulled out of the race to become the Cricket Association of Bengal's next chief, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at its upcoming AGM on October 31.

"I had said that I would contest only if there is an election. There's not going to be any election, so it will be uncontested," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens after he chose not to file his papers for the president's post on the last date of nomination.

Denied a second term at the Indian cricket board, the former BCCI president only a week back, had announced that he was all set to contest elections to return as the CAB chief.

"Had I been there, it would have meant two or more people would not get any posts. So, I've moved aside. I would have been elected uncontested, but I don't think it's right. Others would not have got the opportunity to work for this association. They will be working for these three years now and we will see after that," Ganguly said.

Asked about his next innings, he said: "Let's see. I'm free of responsibilities for some time now and I'm happy about it. "



"I've no rival in the CAB, everyone is my friend here. There are new and experienced people here to run the show. I'll also be around and they will get me at times," he added before leaving the Garden.

The elder Ganguly, who was the secretary under Avishek Dalmiya, will now run the show, while Amalendu Biswas, who is the father of Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Mayukh, will be appointed as the vice-president.

Naresh Ojha will occupy the secretary's chair, while Prabir Chakraborty and Debabrata Das will continue their second term as the treasurer and the joint secretary respectively.