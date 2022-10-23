News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly files nomination for second stint as CAB chief

Ganguly files nomination for second stint as CAB chief

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 23, 2022 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ganguly arrives at Eden Garden to file his nomination

IMAGE: Saurav Ganguly ready to reign in Kolkata again. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president arrived at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to file his nomination for the post of President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Sunday.

Roger Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president a few days ago, after Ganguly's term as president came to an end. Earlier, the former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied. It will be Ganguly's second term as CAB president if elected.

The former India captain was the president from 2015 to 2019 before moving to the BCCI. The CAB polls are scheduled to be held on October 31.

 

Ganguly was not considered for a second term as the BCCI President and was stripped of the post after a BCCI meeting at the Trident on October 11.

The 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI was held in Mumbai on October 18, with Roger Binny the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post. Sourav Ganguly ended his BCCI President's stint after three long years.

Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar has been appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the IPL Chairman.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
Related News: Ganguly, CAB, BCCI, Kolkata
COMMENT
Print this article
Ireland includes Covid 'positive' Dockrell vs SL
Ireland includes Covid 'positive' Dockrell vs SL
Fans Get The T20 World Cup Party Started
Fans Get The T20 World Cup Party Started
PIX: Man Utd hold Chelsea; Liverpool lose, City win
PIX: Man Utd hold Chelsea; Liverpool lose, City win
RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1
RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1
Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party
Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party
Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha: Pawar
Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha: Pawar
T20 World Cup Photos: India vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup Photos: India vs Pakistan

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1

RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1

T20 World Cup Photos: India vs Pakistan

T20 World Cup Photos: India vs Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances