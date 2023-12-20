News
Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'

Starc's record-breaking paycheck: 'Great justification for the hard work Mitch has put in'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 20, 2023 16:35 IST
IMAGE: Australian women team skipper and Mitchell Starc’s better half Alyssa Healy said the record-breaking IPL deal was well-deserved. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mitchell Starc/Instagram

Australia Women's team captain Alyssa Healy on Wednesday said that her husband and fast bowler Mitchell Starc deserved the record-breaking IPL paycheck as he has worked hard for many years.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spent a mind-boggling Rs 24.75 crores to get the services of Australia quick Starc for the highest purchase in IPL history in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

 

“Look, it is what it is,” Healy, who got married to Starc in April 2016, told the media ahead of Australia's one-off women's Test against India starting on Thursday.

“It is an amazing moment for Mitch. It is a great justification for the hard work he has put in and (for) probably some of the choices he has made over the last eight years to put his country first,” she said.

Soon after Starc made history, a video showing Healy enjoying a beer and expressing her astonishment with facial expressions did the rounds in social media platforms, something the Australia Women's skipper rubbished.

“I was actually in the gym, not thinking of beers, working hard (and) watching it all unfold. (It was an) amazing day for him and Pat (Cummins),” she said.

The bidding war for Starc was, however, started by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals but both the teams backed off when the price for the lanky pacer was inching close to the Rs 10 crore mark.

Healy and Starc met when they were nine-years-old and were starting off as wicketkeepers. While Starc went on to become Australia's pace spearhead, Healy established herself as a vital cog in the world-dominating Australian Women's team across formats.

Healy was recently named as Australia Women's Test captain and will begin her leadership tenure with the one-off Test against India in Mumbai.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
