Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history!

IMAGE: There was an intense bidding war for Pat Cummins, before he was snapped by SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping 20.50 crore. Photograph: Indian Premier League/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League when SunRisers Hyderabad broke the bank and bid a whopping Rs 20.50 Crore for the pace spearhead.

With a base price of 2 crore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians opened the bidding war for the paceman before SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped in and contested hotly for the Australian bowler.

SunRisers took their price higher and bid 20 crore to a round of applause inside the room before they finally had their man for 20.5 crore -- the highest bid ever in the history of the IPL!

Cummins, who skipped the IPL last season, was also the most expensive buy in the 2020 IPL Auction, bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 15.50 crores.

He picked 12 wickets in 14 games that included a 4-wicket haul that season.

Earlier, Sam Curran held the record for most expensive player, bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore.