News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history!

Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2023 15:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There was an intense bidding war for Pat Cummins, before he was snapped by SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping 20.50 crore

IMAGE: There was an intense bidding war for Pat Cummins, before he was snapped by SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping 20.50 crore. Photograph: Indian Premier League/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League when SunRisers Hyderabad broke the bank and bid a whopping Rs 20.50 Crore for the pace spearhead.

 

With a base price of 2 crore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians opened the bidding war for the paceman before SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped in and contested hotly for the Australian bowler.

SunRisers took their price higher and bid 20 crore to a round of applause inside the room before they finally had their man for 20.5 crore -- the highest bid ever in the history of the IPL!

Cummins, who skipped the IPL last season, was also the most expensive buy in the 2020 IPL Auction, bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 15.50 crores.

He picked 12 wickets in 14 games that included a 4-wicket haul that season.

Earlier, Sam Curran held the record for most expensive player, bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: Hazlewood available only in May
IPL 2024: Hazlewood available only in May
Why Rohit Shouldn't Be Mumbai Indians' Captain...
Why Rohit Shouldn't Be Mumbai Indians' Captain...
IPL: When franchises show no respect to players
IPL: When franchises show no respect to players
IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
Street remains optimistic about further gains in OMCs
Street remains optimistic about further gains in OMCs
India The Next Big Travel Market
India The Next Big Travel Market
'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'
'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Gambhir-Iyer could help KKR's fortunes: Morgan

Gambhir-Iyer could help KKR's fortunes: Morgan

'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'

'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances