Top buys of IPL Auction 2024

Mitchell Starc becomes the priciest IPL signing as Kolkata Knight Riders seal a record-breaking deal at Rs. 24.75 crore!

IMAGE: SRH bagged Pat Cummins and Travis Head. Photograph: SRH/X

Pat Cummins, the World Cup-winning Australian captain, set a new IPL Auction record at ₹20.50 crore with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Initially sought after by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the bidding intensified with entries from Royal Challengers Bangalore and SRH.

SRH strategically acquired Travis Head for ₹6.80 crore and secured Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga at ₹1.50 crore. In a heated duel, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals grabbed West Indies batter Rovman Powell for ₹7.40 crore.

Chennai Super Kings picked up Rachin Ravindra for ₹1.80 crore, and Shardul Thakur's return to Chepauk was met with lively cheers. The IPL Auction featured surprising turns and high stakes as teams tactically built their squads for the upcoming season.

Daryl Mitchell sees a significant jump from Rs 1 crore to Rs 14 crore as he joins Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel lands an Rs 11.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings, up from his 2 crore base price.

Gerald Coetzee sees his value rise from 2 crore to Rs 5 crore with Mumbai Indians.

Chris Woakes moves to Punjab Kings for Rs 4.20 crore from his base price of 2 crore.

Harry Brook moves from a 2 crore base price to a Rs 4 crore deal with Delhi Capitals.

Azmatullah Omarzai joins Gujarat Titans at his base price of Rs 50 lakh, following an outstanding performance in the 2023 World Cup.

Chetan Sakariya stays with Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.