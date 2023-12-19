News
KKR's Record Bid For Starc!

KKR's Record Bid For Starc!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2023 18:21 IST
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League's history when he was signed on by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore (Rs 247.5 million) at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Starc launched a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Once DC and MI backed out, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders commenced an even more intense battle, crossing the record Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million) spent by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Pat Cummins a little earlier.

Eventually, GT backed out at Rs 24.75 crore and KKR got Starc for a record-breaking bid.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
