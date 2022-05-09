Spotted! Rishabh Pant's Lady Love

IMAGE: Isha Negi has made her presence felt in the Delhi Capitals' players stand. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant hasn't had a good outing in IPL 2022 so far, but his girlfriend Isha Negi has been spotted cheering her man and his team since Thursday, April 28, 2022, when DC played the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Isha Negi (in pink) cheers the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Isha and Rishabh have been dating for over five years, since they were teenagers.

The Team India wicket-keeper made their relationship known on Instagram after the 2019 Test series in Australia.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, as Delhi locked horns with CSK, Isha ran away with the attention.

IMAGE: Isha Negi (extreme right in black). Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Isha cheered Rishabh's back-to-back boundaries against CSK Spinner Maheesh Theekshana, but Pant didn't last long at the crease, snapped up by Moeen Ali.

IPL 2022 has been a disappointment for Rishabh who was Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player in IPL 2018, which led to his call up for the Indian team.

Isha will be hoping that Rishabh's luck changes for the better and DC makes the playoffs on the back of his batting and captaincy.